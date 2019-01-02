LA Galaxy appoint Guillermo Barros Schelotto as new head coach

Guillermo Barros Schelotto has been named LA Galaxy's new head coach.

Schelotto had been the head coach of Boca Juniors since March 2016, winning two championships in Argentina's top division, but left the club after their Copa Libertadores defeat to River Plate in December.

He also played a decade with Boca Juniors before spending four seasons with MLS side Columbus Crew from 2007-10, scoring 38 goals and earning the league MVP award in 2008.

"I am honoured to be the head coach for the most decorated club in Major League Soccer," he said.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me and I am excited to get to work. The LA Galaxy have long been the standard in MLS and I am ready to push the club to new heights."

Schelotto replaces Dominic Kinnear, who finished last season as the Galaxy's interim coach in place of Sigi Schmid.

The Galaxy missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year despite a stellar debut season by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Schelotto joins new general manager Dennis te Kloese in a thorough revamping of the Galaxy's leadership.