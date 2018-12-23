Frank de Boer appointed Atlanta United head coach

Frank de Boer has previously manager Ajax, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace

Frank de Boer has been named Atlanta United's new head coach on a multi-year deal.

Former Inter Milan and Crystal Palace manager De Boer replaces Tata Martino as the club's head coach after the Argentine led them to their first MLS Cup victory earlier this month with a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers.

Martino decided not to extend his contract after the 2018 MLS season and has since been linked with the Mexico national team job by newspaper reports.

De Boer, 48, has been out of management since being sacked by Crystal Palace in September 2017 and will begin his new role in MLS on January 1, 2019.

"The club's sportive ambitions, as set out in a long-term strategy to be the best in class, clearly fits my personal ambitions," De Boer told the club's website.

"I would like to build on the current success to develop a secure, solid foundation for the club at the top of MLS and beyond.

"Aside from the club's ambitions, the values, culture and the philosophy for the entire organisation are a vital part in realising that point of success.

"This is exactly what I believe in as a person and as a coach. All of this combined, makes that I am really excited to be a part of it."

Atlanta United won the MLS title in only its second season of existence with a record single-season average attendance of 53,002 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.