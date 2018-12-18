Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new LA Galaxy contract

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has committed himself to LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with LA Galaxy that will see the striker return to LA for the 2019 MLS season as a 'designated player'.

The 37-year-old joined Galaxy in March and proved a huge success in his first season in the United States, scoring 22 goals in 27 appearances.

Ibrahimovic finished second in the MLS scoring chart, beaten only by Atlanta United's Josef Martinez.

However, his goals last season were not enough to see Galaxy into the MLS playoffs, missing out when they lost to the Houston Dynamo in the last round of games.

Ibrahimovic takes a tumble during LA Galaxy's last-gasp defeat to Houston Dynamo

Since the end of his first season in MLS, Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move back to Europe with former clubs AC Milan and Manchester United among those mentioned as possible destinations.

Sky sources understand Ibrahimovic is not expected to leave Galaxy on loan in January.

"We are very pleased to sign Zlatan to a new contract that will see him return for the 2019 season," said LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese.

Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring against Chicago Fire

"He showed his value last season and we look forward to him representing our club next year. With Zlatan returning, we will continue to improve our team in advance of the season."

Ibrahimovic joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the third active player to score 500 goals for club and country with a goal against Toronto FC on September 15.

He was named LA Galaxy Player of the Year and won MLS Newcomer of the Year along with MLS Goal of the Year.