WATCH: Atlanta celebrate MLS Cup win with open-top bus parade

Atlanta celebrated their first ever MLS Cup win with an open-top bus parade through the city.

The Five Stripes beat Portland Timbers on Sunday to secure the title - a remarkable feat given they only entered Major League Soccer last year.

Atlanta finished the season second in the Eastern Conference, but secured the division title by beating table-toppers New York Red Bulls.

They were led to glory by Gerardo Martino, the former Barcelona and Argentina manager. The MLS final was his last game in charge after he failed to renew his contract with the club.

Atlanta's squad features former Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan and ex-Burnley and Wigan midfielder Chris McCann.

A large part of their success was down to forward Josef Martinez, who was named MLS MVP, and midfielder Miguel Almiron, who is reported to have attracted interest from Newcastle.