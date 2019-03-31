MLS round-up: Carlos Vela hat-trick lifts Los Angeles FC to 5-0 win over San Jose

1:14 An incredible curled effort from Carlos Vela secured a hat-trick for the Mexican striker against San Jose Earthquakes An incredible curled effort from Carlos Vela secured a hat-trick for the Mexican striker against San Jose Earthquakes

Former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela scored a hat-trick as Los Angeles FC thrashed San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference.

Vela was gifted his first goal inside eight minutes when San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega swiped at clean air when trying to clear, leaving his goal exposed.

Los Angeles doubled their lead when Eduard Atuesta set up Steven Beitashour to score against his former club, before Vela added a third with a tap-in in first-half stoppage-time.

Carlos Vela scored three in Los Angeles FC's 5-0 win

Vela completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion midway through the second-half with a sumptuous curling effort from 25 yards.

And Diego Rossi added a fifth soon after as Los Angeles added gloss to the victory which moved them four points clear at the top of their division.

In Colorado, Alberth Elis was involved in all four goals for his side as the Houston Dynamo completed an impressive 4-1 win at the Colorado Rapids.

Memo Rodriguez marked his card early on, exchanging passes with Elis before firing past Tim Howard to put the visitors ahead after just four minutes, before Elis' trickery on the left forced two own goals for the home side.

Axel Sjoberg (15) was the first to knock it into his own net after Howard had saved Elis' initial shot, before an Elis cross then eluded Howard only for Keegan Rosenberry (34) to deflect the ball over the line.

Alberth Elis was instrumental in all four of Houston's goals

Elis finally had the goal he deserved in the second half, touching home Mauro Manotas' pass on 67 minutes before Kei Kamara converted a penalty with nine minutes to go for Colorado's consolation.

In Salt Lake City, Paxton Pomykal scored twice as FC Dallas ran out 4-2 winners over 10-man Real Salt Lake.

The visitors were head inside the opening minute courtesy of Carlos Gruezo's goal, before Damir Kreilach was shown a straight red card on 17 minutes for a head-butt on the goalscorer.

Despite being a man down, Real levelled on 31 through Jefferson Savarino before two goals either side of half-time from Pomykal put Dallas in control.

Marcelo Silva (66) pulled one back for Dallas, but 18-year-old Jesus Ferreira converted Michael Barrios' cross three minutes later to ease the visitors nerves.

In Vancouver, the Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders could not find a goal as they were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at BC Place.

Chad Marshall, making his 400th career regular-season start, saw his effort cleared off the line by Erik Godoy in the second half, before Fredy Montero forced a good save from Stefan Frei.

Vancouver thought they had a penalty when Hwang In-beom tumbled in the box, but after initially pointing to the spot, referee Robert Sibiga changed his decision upon video review.