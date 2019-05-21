Houston Dynamo's DaMarcus Beasley to retire at end of season

DaMarcus Beasley will be 37 when he hangs up his boots

Houston Dynamo left-back DaMarcus Beasley has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019 MLS season.

The 36-year-old is the only American player to feature in four World Cups, and the only man from the US to play in a Champions League semi-final - for PSV in 2005.

Beasley confirmed his decision on Twitter, writing: "Before my 37th birthday, I'd just like to say that this year will be my last. I appreciate all the love, cheers and jeers throughout these past 20 years.

"Being on the pitch has fulfilled every dream I could have ever imagined. Thank you and more words on another day."

Beasley spent the 2006/7 season on loan at Manchester City before representing Rangers for three years.

He has made 124 appearances for Houston since arriving in 2014 and has won 126 caps for the USA.

