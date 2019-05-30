Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I eat criticism for breakfast and lunch

Ibrahimovic scored and assisted in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Sporting KC

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he "eats" criticism of him "for breakfast and then for lunch" following LA Galaxy's 2-0 win over Sporting KC on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic scored and assisted on his return from serving a two-match suspension for an altercation with goalkeeper Sean Johnson in the Galaxy's 2-0 loss to New York City FC on May 11.

That suspension came just days after he was fined by MLS for simulation, which itself came on the back of negative press for alleged verbal threats and a post-match confrontation with Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha.

The former Sweden international brushed of criticism over those incidents, saying: "Criticism is everywhere. I like it. I eat it for breakfast ... and then for lunch."

Galaxy sit second in the Western Conference after a recent run of four defeats left them trailing leaders and local rivals LAFC by six points.

Ibrahimovic says the team's target remains to finish as Western Conference champions, despite their current position.

"We had a good run with the six games in a row and then we had a bad week and a half, losing four in a row," he added.

"That shouldn't have happened. Our target is not top four. Our target is No 1.

"I don't care about seven [playoff places], I care about one. That's what we are playing for."