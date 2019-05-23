Wayne Rooney plans to go into management once he retires

Wayne Rooney is joint third in the MLS goal-scoring charts this term

Wayne Rooney has revealed he is planning to go into football management once he retires from playing.

The former England captain is currently in the middle of his second season in Major League Soccer, where he plays for DC United.

Rooney is joint third in the MLS goal-scoring charts this term with seven goals in 13 appearances for DC United, who are second in the table.

The 33-year-old is already planning for what to do once he finishes playing and he revealed in an appearance on 'KJ & Caldwell: A Football Podcast' that he is working on getting his coaching badges.

When asked what he hopes to do once he retires, Rooney replied: "Management. My whole life I have been involved in football.

"It is something which I love and it is what I know so it would be a shame not to go into management and try it out, and hopefully be successful.

"I have seen so many players that I have played with have so much knowledge of the game and it is a shame not to see them give it a go and see what happens.

"So that is what I want to do. I am working on doing my [coaching] badges. Hopefully when I finish playing I will get a chance somewhere and take it."