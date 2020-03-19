David Beckham's Inter Miami could make home MLS debut in May after season postponement extended

David Beckham's Inter Miami will have to wait longer to play their first home game in MLS

MLS aims to resume play on May 10 after the league extended the postponement of its season in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks have been advised to be postponed leading MLS to make the decision.

The league says it will push the MLS Cup to December and is focused on making sure the current season is finished.

It means David Beckham's Inter Miami side must wait longer to make their home MLS debut which was to be against NY Red Bulls at the Inter Miami CF Stadium.

In a statement on Thursday MLS said: "In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time.

"MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season.

"The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritise the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organisations."