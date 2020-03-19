Mino Raiola: Paul Pogba focused on Manchester United for now but we'll see what happens

Paul Pogba has an option to extend his Manchester United contract by a year in the summer of 2021

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says the midfielder is currently only focused on making a return for Manchester United, but did not rule out a transfer away from Old Trafford for his client further down the line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant the player will remain at United despite continuing speculation around his future.

The France midfielder has been limited to just eight appearances for United in all competitions this season, having been out of action since late 2019 with an ankle injury.

Raiola insists Pogba's priority is to make a return from injury for United and help the club secure a place in next season's Champions League.

0:29 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba trains in a Juventus shirt in support of his France team-mate Blaise Matuidi after he tested positive for coronavirus (Pictures: @paulpogba) Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba trains in a Juventus shirt in support of his France team-mate Blaise Matuidi after he tested positive for coronavirus (Pictures: @paulpogba)

Pogba, who was a United youth graduate, signed a five-year contract when he rejoined in 2016 containing the option to extend it by a further year until the summer 2022.

"Paul Pogba is going through a tough time at the moment and given how sensitive they are in England, let me be clear that he's focused on having a strong end to the season with Manchester United," Raiola told Marca.

"He wants to get back into the team, finish the season well and secure the club's place in the Champions League next year.

"We can't say what will happen [when Pogba's contract expires in June 2021]. We can't know that right now. What matters now is the club and the team.

"We will see what might happen further down the line. There was a lot of interest in him, but it [a transfer] wasn't possible. Last year doesn't matter now. We will see what happens."

'I can't see Haaland leaving Dortmund this summer'

Erling Haaland, a recent addition to Raiola's portfolio of players, has been a revelation at Borussia Dortmund since his move from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Haaland has scored 12 goals in only 11 games since his move to Germany in January

The 19-year-old's 12 goals in 11 games since his switch will have caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs, but Raiola says the Norwegian will not be leaving the Bundesliga side in the next transfer window.

"Erling Haaland is a footballing gem. It's a pleasure to watch him play and see how he's improving game by game," Raiola added.

"Nobody thought he'd settle into the Bundesliga and Champions League at Dortmund quite so well. Nobody expected that. It's not easy to move from Austria to Germany and perform at that level.

"He still has plenty of room for improvement and will stay at Dortmund for as long as he needs. He is a player who's developing at a faster rate than we could have imagined.

"I didn't think it was the right time when he left Salzburg, but... I can't see him leaving Dortmund this summer."