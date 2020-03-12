Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United next season

0:09 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United next season despite speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United next season despite speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has continually been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with a war of words erupting last month between Pogba's agent Mino Raiola and Solskjaer last month.

Raiola took to social media stating Pogba is neither his nor Solskjaer's "property" after the United boss had previously said: "Paul is our player and not Mino's."

The agent later backtracked on his comments, saying he would "reach out" to the Manchester United boss and insisting there is no bad blood between the pair.

However, Pogba has been absent for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with an ankle injury, continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

But when asked about the 26-year-old's future following Manchester United's 5-0 Europa League first-leg last-16 win over LASK, Solskjaer reiterated the player was going nowhere.

"Paul's our player. He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another," Solskjaer said

"You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah."

Solskjaer was also asked about Pogba's return to the starting-XI with the Norwegian claiming that although the player was back in training but has still not had enough sessions to be considered for Sunday's game against Tottenham.