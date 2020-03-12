Man Utd help compensate fans who bought tickets for LASK away game to be held behind closed doors
Manchester United will pay £350 towards the travel and accommodation costs of each supporter who bought an away ticket for the Europa League match against LASK on Thursday.
The match in Austria will be played behind closed doors because of concerns over coronavirus and United have moved to help soften the financial blow on their travelling fans.
Almost 700 supporters who bought tickets through the club will be entitled to the fixed sum in recognition of how late the decision was made following a directive from the Austrian government to impose restrictions on large gatherings of people, leading to the match being played with no supporters in attendance.
The £350 payments will be paid to all fans who purchased match tickets through the club, irrespective of whether they travelled to Austria or not.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will go into the game with LASK in confident mood, with their 2-0 derby day win over Manchester City on Sunday seeing them extend their unbeaten record in all competitions to 10 matches, including seven victories.
United then return to Premier League action on Sunday when they play struggling Tottenham in north London