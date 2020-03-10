LASK vs Manchester United preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of LASK vs Manchester United in the Europa League last-16 first leg.

Team news

LASK will be without midfielder duo Thomas Goiginger and Marvin Potzmann due to knee injuries, while defenders Petar Filipovic and Philipp Wiesinger both miss the clash through suspension.

Meanwhile, United will be missing playmaker Paul Pogba, with the France international still nursing an ongoing ankle problem, while frontman Marcus Rashford will also not make the trip to Austria as he recovers from a back injury.

Opta facts

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between LASK and Manchester United, while it'll also be LASK's first encounter with an English team.

Manchester United have yet to lose versus an Austrian team in European competition (W7 D1), winning each of the last six in a row. In fact, only against teams from Ukraine (W6 D2) have Man Utd played as many games against sides from a single nation without ever losing than they have versus Austrian teams.

LASK are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Europa League (W4 D2), their longest ever unbeaten run in all European competition (inc. qualifiers).

Man Utd have lost just one of their last 19 matches in the Europa League (W13 D5), also winning seven and drawing four of their 11 knockout stage games in this run, including the 2016-17 final vs Ajax.

No team has had more different goalscorers (excl. own-goals) in the Europa League this season than Manchester United (10).

Charlie's prediction

LASK have a good reputation, which is only building. They are a fairly decent side. Again on Saturday, we were talking about Manchester United and whether they had turned a corner. They were vulnerable but Manchester City were so bad, even having so much possession.

They are still a side better suited to being a counter-attacking team. United have competition for places, their defence has improved and there is more momentum building. they have had a kind draw, but it will not be a walk in the park. It will be a score draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)