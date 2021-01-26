MLS season to start on April 3 with training permitted from February 22

Major League Soccer announced on Monday that the season will start on April 3, with training permitted to begin on February 22.

MLS's 27 clubs will each play 34 matches, concluding with Decision Day on November 7.

The playoffs will begin on November 19 and the MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, December 11.

In addition to regular-season matches, the MLS All-Star Game will take place in the late summer, though the official venue and date have yet to be announced.

This season, dozens of players will also compete for their respective national teams in FIFA World Cup Qualifying, along with the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the European Championship, Copa America and the Summer Olympics.

MLS will see a new team make its league debut as well. Austin FC will compete in the Western Conference this season, giving the West 14 teams to go with 13 from the Eastern Conference.

The league will conduct Covid-19 testing protocols and will follow strict health and safety guidelines similar to the 2020 season.