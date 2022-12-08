World Cup 2022: Pick your England starting XI vs France in Qatar

England will face France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, but would you make changes to the starting XI?

Gareth Southgate has selection headaches in almost all areas of the pitch, with Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish competing for starting berths to support Harry Kane - while Raheem Sterling is reportedly ready to return to Qatar after his family home was burgled.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice impressed once again in the 3-0 win over Senegal, with Mason Mount and Kalvin Phillips looking to regain their place in the side - while James Maddison has returned to full training and is in line for his first appearance at the tournament.

There are also question marks over whether England should stick or twist with their 4-3-3 formation or revert to three at the back - to safeguard against Kylian Mbappe's pace - with Kyle Walker tipped to go toe-to-toe with the French forward.

So, what would your England starting XI and formation look like to face France? Use our interactive selector to pick your team and formation below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford.