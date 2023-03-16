Women's World Cup prize money to match men's by 2027 tournament, says FIFA

Gianni Infantino has announced FIFA's intention for equal prize money by the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The money would match the 2026 men's World Cup by then, FIFA's president has announced.

Women's World Cup prize money is rising to $110m for this year's tournament, from $30m in 2019.

There will also be an additional $40m for team preparation money and for clubs who release players.

At the men's World Cup last year in Qatar the prize money on offer totalled $440m.

Earlier, Sky News reported FIFA was working on improved pay and conditions for players at the Women's World Cup.

A deal has been worked on around the FIFA Congress which is taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Concerns have been raised by players about prize money disparities ahead of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

While the prize pool for the men's World Cup in Qatar last year was $440m (£365m+), the cash to be split between teams is $60m (almost £50m) at the women's tournament.

The Women's World Cup has also added teams since France 2019 with 32 rather than 24 finalists - including European champions England.

Female players have lobbied their global union FIFPRO to push FIFA for equal pay.

FIFA's cash reserves have grown to $4bn.

Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA president for another four-year term at the governing body's congress of 211 member associations. He was first elected president in 2016.

FIFA approved plans on Tuesday for the biggest-ever men's World Cup in 2026.

At a meeting of the FIFA Council in Kigali, Rwanda, it will be confirmed that there will be 104 games in 2026 instead of the 64 games which were played in Qatar last year.

The extra 40 games are needed because the tournament is expanding from 32 to 48 teams.

The 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada will have 12 groups of four teams. The top two teams will advance to a round of 32 with the eight best third-placed teams.