Jordan Henderson: Ajax interested in signing England midfielder from Al Ettifaq in January transfer window

Ajax have an interest in Jordan Henderson - but it will be a financial challenge for them to agree a deal.

The Dutch club want an experienced central midfielder this month as they battle to reassert themselves in the Eredivisie, with Ajax sitting fifth but 23 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Henderson fits the bill with his ability on the pitch - but getting anywhere close to the huge wages he is on in Saudi Arabia will be difficult, with the England international reportedly earning a weekly wage of around £350k.

Their top earner is thought to be Steven Bergwijn - a target for West Ham this month - on around £69k (€80k) per week.

Henderson earns over five times that amount at Al Ettifaq, where he has struggled to settle since moving from Liverpool and his earnings are tax-free.

Al Ettifaq, who signed the 33-year-old for around £13m, will also want a transfer fee, having signed him just six months ago as one of the most high-profile arrivals of the new era of Saudi Arabian football.

Sky Sports News reported on Sunday Henderson wanted to return to the Premier League this month.

Henderson made a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia in July to link up with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, who had taken over as manager of Al Ettifaq a few weeks prior.

Results on the pitch have been indifferent, with Al Ettifaq winless in the Saudi Pro League since late October and languishing in eighth place, some 28 points behind leaders Al Hilal.

Assistant manager Ian Foster left the club in recent days and was appointed manager of Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

