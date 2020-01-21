NFL News

Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns WR has surgery on core muscle injury

Last Updated: 21/01/20 4:57pm

Odell Beckham Jr gestures to the Jets' fans during the Browns' comprehensive road win
The Cleveland Browns have confirmed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has undergone surgery on a ‘core muscle’ injury.

Beckham Jr dealt with the injury throughout the season, which was his first in Cleveland after they acquired him in March in a trade with the New York Giants.

The 27-year-old played in all 16 games, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. His 64.7 yards per game average was a career low.

The Browns said in a statement: "Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.

"The surgery was performed by Dr Bill Meyers in Philadelphia, and a full recovery is expected.

"Beckham dealt with injuries throughout his first season with the Browns but never missed a game."

The Browns struggled to live up to lofty preseason expectations and finished with a 6-10 record.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after the season and replaced him with former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Last week, a video emerged of Beckham Jr slapping a police officer on his behind in Louisiana State University's locker room following their College Football Championship victory over Clemson.

New Orleans police obtained a warrant for Beckham on a misdemeanour charge of simple battery.

The police officer in question subsequently signed an affidavit stating he did not wish to pursue any charges.

