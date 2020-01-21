Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns WR has surgery on core muscle injury

Odell Beckham Jr gestures to the Jets' fans during the Browns' comprehensive road win

The Cleveland Browns have confirmed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has undergone surgery on a ‘core muscle’ injury.

Beckham Jr dealt with the injury throughout the season, which was his first in Cleveland after they acquired him in March in a trade with the New York Giants.

The 27-year-old played in all 16 games, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. His 64.7 yards per game average was a career low.

The Browns said in a statement: "Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.

"The surgery was performed by Dr Bill Meyers in Philadelphia, and a full recovery is expected.

"Beckham dealt with injuries throughout his first season with the Browns but never missed a game."

The Browns struggled to live up to lofty preseason expectations and finished with a 6-10 record.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after the season and replaced him with former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Last week, a video emerged of Beckham Jr slapping a police officer on his behind in Louisiana State University's locker room following their College Football Championship victory over Clemson.

New Orleans police obtained a warrant for Beckham on a misdemeanour charge of simple battery.

The police officer in question subsequently signed an affidavit stating he did not wish to pursue any charges.