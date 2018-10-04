Brett Delaney to leave Leeds Rhinos playing squad

Australian forward Brett Delaney has played his last Super League game for Leeds Rhinos.

The 32-year-old second rower, who has made 213 appearances for the Rhinos since joining them from Gold Coast Titans in 2010, is to take a job with the Leeds Foundation and continue his career as a part-time player elsewhere.

Delaney is the fourth confirmed departure from Leeds as they prepare to overhaul their squad under new head coach David Furner in 2019.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "As a team-mate, Brett Delaney was a guy you always wanted beside you in the toughest of circumstances.

"His commitment and will to win was an inspiration to those around him."

Brett Delaney will take a role within the Leeds Foundation

Delaney, who will make one final appearance for Leeds in their Boxing Day friendly with Wakefield, appeared in 13 finals in nine seasons at the club and was in the team that won the Grand Final in 2011, 2012 and 2015 and the Challenge Cup in 2014 and 2015.

Delaney said: "When I left Australia, I was a 24-year-old kid and I could never have imagined that I would be privileged enough to play nine amazing seasons with a great club like Leeds.

"I understand the club need to move forward, especially as an overseas player, and hopefully this will allow them to do that and bring in fresh blood as well as giving the great young kids at this club the chance to succeed and write their own names in the club's history."