Norwich to sign Manchester City's Patrick Roberts on season-long loan

Last Updated: 29/05/19 9:11pm

Manchester City's Patrick Roberts has undergone a medical at Norwich ahead of joining the club on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Girona in Spain after a successful two-season loan at Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Roberts is set to become newly-promoted Norwich's first signing of the summer transfer window and return to Premier League football for the first time since December 2015.

Roberts - a former England youth international - began his senior career at Fulham, where he broke through from the academy, before switching to City for a fee in the region of £12m in July 2015.

He has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at the Etihad Stadium, making just three appearances for the club in four years.

At Celtic, Roberts was influential in two title triumphs under Neil Lennon, who recently returned as Hoops boss, scoring 18 goals and setting up a further 26 in 78 appearances across two campaigns.

At Girona, Roberts made 19 La Liga appearances and two more in the Copa del Rey, but failed to score and made only two assists in all competitions.

