European Paper Talk: Tottenham join race for Dani Alves

Pre-season continues at pace for the majority of clubs across Europe but that doesn't mean the transfer rumour mill has slowed down.

So we asked our friends a Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Spain

Tottenham are set to rival Manchester City and Arsenal in the race to sign Dani Alves. The Brazilian is available on a free transfer having left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2018/19 campaign. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid will offer Saul Niguez a new contract amid interest in the midfielder from Manchester United. The Spain international's current deal has a buyout clause of £135m which the Red Devils could trigger if they lose Paul Pogba. (AS)

Neymar will begin pre-season training with PSG on Monday but will use his return to the French capital to tell the club's new sporting director, Leonardo, of his wish to return to Barcelona this summer. (Sport)

Eden Hazard has requested the No 23 shirt at Real Madrid. Basketball legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James donned the number during their careers while David Beckham wore the No 23 during his time at the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid want to sell Angel Correa and Nikola Kalinic this summer as the club look to raise funds to sign Mario Hermoso from Espanyol and James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. (Marca)

Italy

Torino have rejected an offer of £55m from West Ham United for Andrea Belotti. The Hammers turned to the Italy international after missing out on Maxi Gomez but Il Toro have no intention of selling their captain. (Tuttosport)

Juventus will not offer more than £35m for Inter striker Mauro Icardi. The Argentine was left out of the squad for Il Nerazzurri's first pre-season game of the summer and will not be included on their tour of the United States (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli could move into pole position to sign Icardi with the player's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, having held a meeting the Neapolitan club's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. (Corriere dello Sport)

Leicester will have to pay around £22m to secure the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Preat. The Foxes initial offer of £14m was rejected by the Serie A side. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jose Mourinho, who has been out of management since he was sacked by Manchester United in December, has revealed he is learning German. "It's the only language I'm missing, I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastian Haller is now open to a move to West Ham. The forward turned down an offer from the Irons earlier this summer but would consider a switch if a release clause for Champions League sides was inserted into his contract. (Kicker)

RB Leipzig hope to finalise a deal for Everton winger Ademola Lookman this week. The Bundesliga side have yet to match the Toffees' £25m asking price but a deal is expected to be struck in the coming days. (Kicker)

France

Paris Saint-Germain has set to complete the signing of Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund. The Ligue 1 champions will pay close to £30m for the centre-back. (L'Equipe)

Valencia are the latest Spanish club to show interest Lyon star Nabil Fekir. Real Betis and Sevilla have both been linked with the France international but Los Che could offer him Champions League football. (L'Equipe)

Lille could lose young forward Rafael Leao with four Champions League sides willing to pay close to £35m for the 20-year-old. (La Voix du Nord)