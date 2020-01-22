Middlesbrough, Stoke, Derby chasing loan for Bournemouth's Jack Simpson

Middlesbrough, Stoke and Derby are waiting to find out whether Bournemouth will let Jack Simpson out on loan.

The Cherries are expected to make a decision on whether to let the centre-back go later this week, and the three Championship clubs are all keen to take him.

Simpson, 23, has made only six appearances for the Cherries this season; three in the Premier League, two in EFL Cup and one in the FA Cup.

Boro are in the market for a centre-back and have also inquired about a loan return for Ben Gibson from Burnley - but Jonathan Woodgate's side were knocked back along with Fulham and Huddersfield.

The Clarets have been insistent on having a replacement through the door before letting Gibson go - and they have been linked again with a move for long-term target and Boro defender Dael Fry.

Stoke and Derby are also looking to bolster their defences as they look to avoid relegation and move up the Championship table during the second half of the campaign.

