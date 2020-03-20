Arsenal transfer news and rumours

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Arsenal - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Arsenal…

Samuel Umtiti has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United

Dejan Lovren - Arsenal face competition from north London rivals Tottenham for the signature of defender Dejan Lovren, who has a year remaining on his contract at Liverpool (Daily Express, March 16)

Issa Diop - Mikel Arteta has reportedly instructed the Arsenal board to kick-off his squad overhaul with the addition of the £60m-rated West Ham centre-back (Daily Mirror, March 15)

Orkun Kokcu - After scouting the Feyenoord midfielder extensively, Arsenal are preparing a summer move for the 19-year-old (Daily Express, March 16); Arsenal will test Feyenoord's resolve with a £25m bid for Kokcu this summer (La Razon, March 19)

Arsenal are preparing to outbid Sevilla in order to sign Feyenoord's attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window (Daily Express, March 19)

Samuel Umtiti - Arsenal and Manchester United are considering a swoop for the Barcelona defender as the Spanish club look to offload the Frenchman (Daily Mirror, March 17); The Gunners are poised to enter the race to sign the Barcelona defender after he was placed on the transfer list (Daily Mail, March 18)

Chris Smalling - Arsenal are hoping Roma don't qualify for next season's Champions League as they eye a summer swoop for the Manchester United defender (Daily Mirror, March 18)

Emil Roback - Arsenal have held talks over a move for the Swedish youth international striker (Daily Mail, March 19)

Which defender should Arsenal sign this summer?

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal are prepared to sell the Gabon international if a compromise over wages cannot be reached, though a move to Barcelona looks off the cards with the Spanish champions no longer interested in the 30-year-old (Daily Express, March 16); Arsenal will demand at least £50m for Aubameyang if Barcelona move for the striker in the summer (Daily Express, March 18); Aubameyang is now on Paris Saint-Germain's radar this summer (Tuttosport, March 19); Manchester United are eyeing a sensational £50m swoop for Aubameyang (The Sun, March 20)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal are considering offloading the Armenia international, currently on loan at Roma, to the Serie A club on a permanent basis (Gazzetta dello Sport, March 16)

The latest Arsenal contract talk…

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident the 18-year-old academy graduate will sign a new contract at the Emirates (The Sun, March 9)

David Luiz - Arsenal are ready to trigger the extension clause in the centre-back's contract to keep him at the Emirates to 2021. (The Sun, March 19)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal are becoming resigned to the fact that the Gabon striker will enter the final year of his contract without agreeing a new deal. (The Sun, March 19)

