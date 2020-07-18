Kyle Lafferty: Former Rangers striker in talks with Serie B side Reggina

Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty could be on the move once again.

Kyle Lafferty is in advanced talks with newly promoted Serie B side Reggina.

The Northern Ireland international is a free agent after leaving League One side Sunderland at the end of the season.

Any move would be his second spell in Italy having played alongside Juventus star Paulo Dybala at Palermo during the 2013/14 season, scoring 11 times as the side won promotion from Serie B.

Reggina had previously spent ten years in Serie A until 2009 before relegation and bankruptcy saw the club spiral all the way down to Serie D.

However, the club are heavily recruiting for their return to Italy's second tier and have already signed former Milan, PSG and Roma winger Jérémy Menez.

Ex-Rangers forward Lafferty, 32, has also played for Sion, Çaykur Rizespor and Sarpsborg during a career which has seen him play in six different countries.