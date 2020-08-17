Aaron Ramsey: Ex-Arsenal midfielder expected to stay at Juventus, says Gianluca Di Marzio

Aaron Ramsey is expected to stay at Juventus, according to Sky Italy's transfers expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

A report from Sky in Italy earlier this month suggested the Bianconeri could be willing to sell him this summer but Di Marzio believes his contract at the Turin club means it would be hard to find a new club for the midfielder.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Di Marzio said: "I think Aaron Ramsey will stay. He is on a lot of money, with a good contract, so it would be difficult to find another solution.

"Also I think he is not the one Juventus want to sell. (Sami) Khedira is the one. (Blais) Matuidi has finished his contract. So I think Ramsey will stay at Juventus."

2:16 Di Marzio has the inside track on Juventus' transfer plans Di Marzio has the inside track on Juventus' transfer plans

Everton want Abdoulaye Doucoure

Di Marzio spoke to Sky Sports News about a number of ongoing transfer stories and revealed new targets for both Everton and Wolves in the Premier League.

Everton want Abdoulaye Doucoure if they fail to get Napoli's Allan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio

Di Marzio said: "Carlo Ancelotti wants new players for Everton. Not only Allan from Napoli but also Doucoure from Watford.

"And also the Roma winger Alessandro Florenzi, who was on loan at Valencia last year. These are two targets of Ancelotti."

Everton had wanted to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield but he joined Tottenham for £15m last week, so the Toffees have moved onto other targets in this position.

Wolves targeting Braga striker Paulinho

Di Marzio said: "Also I was in Lisbon, so I knew that, from Portugal, Paulinho - the Sporting Braga striker - could be a new striker going into Wolverhampton Wanderers," Di Marzio said.

0:42 Di Marzio has the latest on Everton's search for a midfielder and reveals Wolves' interest in a Portuguese striker Di Marzio has the latest on Everton's search for a midfielder and reveals Wolves' interest in a Portuguese striker

Wolves' star striker Raul Jimenez was relied on heavily last season and he is also a target for other clubs himself this summer, including Juventus.

Di Marzio went through Juventus' list of striker targets, which Sky in Italy reported on Sunday and that also includes Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

Roma poised for new Smalling offer

Di Marzio also told Sky Sports News that he believes Roma will make a new offer to Manchester United to try to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal, after finally completing the signing of Pedro from Chelsea.

Gianluca Di Marzio is expecting Roma to make another offer for Chris Smalling

He said United are considering Juventus winger Douglas Costa after his agents put the proposal to sign him to them. "Juventus want him to leave so his agents are trying to find a solution, and they spoke to Manchester United to find out if they are interested in signing Douglas Costa.

"So United will think about this player. The problem is that Costa is often injured, so it's a problem for any club that wants to buy Costa. But they proposed Costa to United for this transfer market."

Manchester City most interested in Koulibaly

1:01 Di Marzio says the fee Napoli want for defender Kalidou Koulibaly will make a move to Manchester City unlikely Di Marzio says the fee Napoli want for defender Kalidou Koulibaly will make a move to Manchester City unlikely

Moving on to Napoli, Di Marzio said Manchester City have the biggest interest in Kalidou Koulibaly from the Premier League but, along with other clubs, are reluctant to meet the Italian club's £80m+ valuation.

"Koulibaly could leave Napoli," Di Marzio said. "But not at the price Aurelio De Laurentiis thinks to get. No one will arrive with an offer of 80 or 90million euros.

"Manchester City are the most interested club in England but the feeling between them is not so good. Remember the Jorginho affair when he was sold to Chelsea."

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.