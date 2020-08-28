Robbie Fowler is planning a return to management, with offers from several clubs

Robbie Fowler says he is speaking to a number of clubs in Asia and America about managerial positions following his successful stint in charge of Brisbane Roar.

Fowler, along with assistant Tony Grant, took over the A-League side, who had finished second from bottom the previous season, and took them to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Liverpool striker is deciding on his next venture, following a number of interviews in England and around the world.

"Since my contract ended with Brisbane I've had one or two interviews in the UK, which were interesting," Fowler told Sky Sports News. "I really enjoyed my time in Australia, it was a successful experience, turning a struggling club into one of the best.

"I've had positive conversations in Asia and America and I'm looking forward to getting back into management and helping another club flourish again."

Clubs in South Korea, China and the USA have spoken with the 45-year-old's representatives in recent weeks.