Jordan Henderson: Liverpool still hungry for success, title behind us

Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool can build on their title-winning campaign

Jordan Henderson says Liverpool are hungry for more success and they have put last season's title win behind them.

Liverpool finished 18 points clear of Manchester City and amassed 99 points as they won their first title for 30 years.

Liverpool are now focused on Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal before their first game of the new Premier League campaign against Leeds on September 12.

"To be honest, we haven't spoken about it (winning the league)," the Liverpool captain told the club's website.

"It's more about, 'Have you enjoyed your holiday?' We've been cracking on, really working hard. New season, new start and a lot more things we want to go on and achieve.

"[I'm] really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us. Hopefully we can take confidence from the last year or two but we need to stay hungry and need to keep the desire to go and want more.

"I can certainly see that from the first days that I've watched training in pre-season."

Liverpool returned to Merseyside this week after their pre-season trip to Austria where they beat Stuttgart 3-0 and drew 2-2 with Red Bull Salzburg.

"You've got to look at the players in the squad and the manager as well, it's always about looking forward and wanting more and improving," Henderson added.

"I think that's just natural to us now. We've always looked at the next game as we always see it as the biggest one and that 90 minutes we give everything to win.

"Pre-season is no different, you know you've got to train so hard to be ready for the first game of the season, which for us comes against Arsenal in the Community Shield - so a little bit earlier than everybody else.

"We've got to be right at it come that first game and we've got another chance to win silverware. After that, the Premier League starts pretty quick after that as well, so you need to be ready, as you do in every season. As I say, by the looks of it, we are."