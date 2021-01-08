Filip Benkovic: Celtic in talks to sign Leicester centre-back

Filip Benkovic is not part of Leicester's short-term plans and the Premier League club are prepared to listen to offers for the defender; the Croatian spent a year on loan at Celtic in the 2018-19 season under current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers

Friday 8 January 2021 18:22, UK

Image: Celtic are keen to sign Leicester defender Filip Benkovic, who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Celtic Park

Celtic are in talks with Leicester City to sign centre-back Filip Benkovic.

The 23-year-old is not part of Leicester's short-term plans and the Premier League club are prepared to listen to offers for the defender.

Celtic are keen to bring Benkovic back to the club - preferably on a loan deal with an option to buy, after recently losing Christopher Jullien to a long-term knee injury.

Benkovic spent a year on loan at Celtic in the 2018-19 season under current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, scoring twice in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The Croatia international, who joined Leicester from Dinamo Zagreb in 2018, spent part of this season on loan at Cardiff City.

However, he recalled by his parent club on Wednesday, having made just on appearance for the Welsh side.

