Christopher Jullien: Celtic defender ruled out for three to four months with knee injury

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien will be out for 'three or four months' with a knee injury, Neil Lennon has told Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old collided with the post during Celtic's 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United on Wednesday - forced off on a stretcher in the second half - and was subsequently absent from Saturday's clash against Rangers, live on Sky Sports Football.

"He's a very important player for us," Lennon said before the Old Firm match. "It's a bad injury, we will lose him for three or four months. On the eve of this game, it's a hammer blow."

Jullien, who has impressed for Celtic since joining in June 2019 from French side Toulouse, has already missed three months of the season due to a back injury.

2:09 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United

Kris Boyd believes Saturday's Old Firm derby has come at the right time, with both sides enjoying a good run of form that could make for an exciting game.

"I'm looking forward to the game. It's set up nicely with Celtic in good form as well and Rangers have continued the form they've shown in the league all season," Boyd told Sky Sports News.

"Alfredo Morelos is back among the goals, it's been a long time coming, but you felt as though it was coming because of his performances.

"He was getting in the right areas and it will do him the world of good [to get back on the scoresheet]. It was a composed finish and it's something we've not seen from him recently.

"If you look at how the goals have been spread out, Kemar Roofe has found form as well, he's been magnificent.

"He's been getting real striker's goals and that is what will please Steven Gerrard."

Follow live updates as the Scottish Premiership's top two - Rangers and Celtic - go head-to-head in the Old Firm derby. Watch live now on Sky Sports Football!