Celtic: Neil Lennon grateful for support during 'tough time' for Hoops manager

Neil Lennon says the support of his managerial colleagues helped him through a difficult spell as Celtic boss last month.

At the start of December, there were protests by Hoops fans after Lennon's side went through a run of just two wins in 12 games, but he has turned it around with six successive victories, including victory in the William Hill Scottish Cup final over Hearts via penalties.

The Hoops' convincing 3-0 win over Dundee United at Parkhead on Wednesday afternoon - David Turnbull, Ismaila Soro and Odsonne Edouard were on the scoresheet - kept them 16 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers with three games in hand and with another fans-free Old Firm game scheduled for Saturday.

Lennon noted the importance of the second Old Firm match of the campaign and spoke of how the support he received from those in the game was of great comfort to him during a difficult time in charge at Celtic Park.

Image: Lennon accepted the criticism he received during Celtic's poor run as part of 'modern-day life of a manager'

"It's been tough, no question - there's been a lot of hysteria, a lot of over-reaction," he said. "It's almost like you have a few bad games and you should be out the door, the players are rubbish, that's just modern football.

"You see it everywhere. Frank Lampard has a couple of losses and everyone is questioning him when he's been absolutely superb. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is always on the edge, Jose (Mourinho) has his ups and downs. I just think it's the modern-day life of the manager.

"I got a lot of support from other managers, top managers in the game, and it galvanised me. You know your players, you know you can get more out of them and slowly but surely we're doing that."