William Carvalho: Norwich in transfer talks over signing Portugal international from Real Betis

Norwich City are in talks with Real Betis over signing Portugal midfielder William Carvalho.

The Canaries want to sign a midfielder ahead of Tuesday's summer transfer window deadline, with Carvalho one of a number of targets the newly-promoted Premier League club are targeting.

Carvalho, 29, has played for Betis since July 2018 when he joined the La Liga club from Sporting Lisbon after his involvement for Portugal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A winner with Portugal at the European Championship in 2016, he made two appearances for his country during their defence of the title at the rescheduled Euro 2020 where they were knocked out by Belgium in the last 16.

Carvalho came on as a second-half substitute for Betis in their 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz on August 20 after not featuring during his side's opening La Liga fixture at Mallorca.

He made 30 appearances in all competitions last season as Manuel Pellegrini's side finished sixth in Spain's top division, to secure Europa League qualification.

Norwich, who have started the Premier League season under Daniel Farke with back-to-back defeats, signed Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan earlier this summer.

