Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder to take part in pre-season tour as Chelsea talks continue

Moises Caicedo is expected to be part of the Brighton squad that flies to the USA for the club's pre-season tour as Chelsea remain in talks to sign the midfielder.

One source has told Sky Sports News Brighton value Caicedo in the same bracket as imminent Arsenal signing Declan Rice and will look to get in the region of £100m for him.

It is thought Chelsea are getting encouragement Caicedo would join if a deal can be agreed between the clubs, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Chelsea were interested in signing the Ecuador international in January while Arsenal had two bids rejected and he would go on to sign a new deal with Brighton instead.

Chelsea face Brighton in the USA Summer Series on July 22 in Philadelphia.

Inter continue to work on Lukaku deal

Inter Milan continue to push for a deal to sign their No 1 target Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku wants to return to the Serie A club and is prepared to take a huge pay cut to help make the deal happen. However, Chelsea have yet to receive a satisfactory offer from Inter.

Inter are hopeful of putting together an offer worth £35m - which is likely to fall short of Chelsea's valuation - but the clubs remain in talks over a potential deal.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal want to sign Lukaku too and Juventus have held initial talks over a move.

Image: Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan this summer

Pulisic to have AC Milan medical this week

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is expected to have his AC Milan medical this week after the clubs agreed a deal worth €22m (£18.8m).

Personal terms have been agreed in principle and a formal announcement is expected in the next week.

Image: Christian Pulisic is closing in on a move to AC Milan

Fofana closing in on loan move

Bundesliga club Union Berlin are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana.

The deal under discussion is for a season-long loan. It's unlikely to include an option to buy as Chelsea want him to get regular first-team football.

Fofana made three appearances in the Premier League last season.

