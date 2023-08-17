Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe's side make offer for Chelsea defender Lewis Hall

Newcastle have made an offer to sign Chelsea defender Lewis Hall on a permanent deal.

The offer is under consideration at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea thought to value Hall in the region of £30m.

The 18-year-old recently agreed in principle a new long-term contract with the Blues.

Hall, who has featured for England U21s, made his Premier League debut for Chelsea last season and went on to make nine appearances in the top flight.

Howe: We're hoping for one more signing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe says he would ideally like to sign one more player during this transfer window in order to make his squad robust enough to cope with the added demands of Champions league football.

After Newcastle's opening day 5-1 victory over Aston Villa last Saturday, Eddie Howe told Sky Sports he was targeting one more signing before the end of the transfer window.

He said: "We're hoping for one more [signing], no guarantee, but we will fight to the end to strengthen.

"We are getting there. Every transfer window we have got stronger."

Have Newcastle moved on from Tierney? | Arteta: He's part of our plans

Image: Kieran Tierney has attracted interest from Newcastle

Earlier this week, Sky Sports News reporterd Newcastle retained an interest in Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney.

The 26-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for the season opener against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Matters have been complicated with new Gunners signing Jurrien Timber facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 2-1 victory against Forest.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hinted in his press conference ahead of his side's Monday Night Football clash against Crystal Palace that the Scotland international was still part of his plans going forward.

"He played the (Community Shield) final, no? A player that plays five days before in the final is part of the plans, for sure.

"I hope so (he is disappointed to be left out of league squad)."

Ziyech closing in on Galatasaray move

Image: Hakim Ziyech is having a medical at Galatasaray

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech had the first part of his Galatasaray medical yesterday ahead of a potential move from Stamford Bridge.

Galatasaray are awaiting the results before proceeding with second part of the medical on Thursday.

If all goes well, Ziyech will formally sign a contract with the Turkish champions.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

The transfer window opened on June 14, but who will be on the move this summer ahead of the deadline at 11pm on September 1 in England and at midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.