Sofyan Amrabat: Manchester United agree deal to sign midfielder from Fiorentina

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Fiorentina for the signing of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

United will pay €10m (£8.5m) to take Amrabat on loan with an option to buy the player for €25m (£21.4m).

Fiorentina had preferred a permanent deal while United are conscious of complying with Financial Fair Play rules.

United's director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves flew to Italy to complete the deal.

It is clear Amrabat wants to move to United and the 27-year-old has not been training with the Fiorentina first-team squad while his future remained unresolved.

Amrabat was not part of Fiorentina's squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Rapid Vienna amid speculation over his future.

Analysis: Amrabat has Premier League attributes

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Sofyan Amrabat was a key figure in Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. He put in a series of displays which won him admirers around the globe - and he was a favourite of Sky Sports football writers, too, with Amrabat named in our team of the tournament.

"His lung-busting effort to match Kylian Mbappe and then land a precision tackle on the France superstar went straight into his highlights reel but throughout the competition he combined physicality with good ability on the ball to give Morocco control in possession and security without it. He topped the World Cup charts for distance covered and recoveries.

"He has displayed those skills for four full seasons in Serie A during his time at Fiorentina and at 27 is approaching his peak years. A move to the Premier League looks like a logical next step for a player with his attributes."

Image: Sofyan Amrabat's heatmap and passing sonar for Fiorentina in the 2022/23 Serie A season

With exclusive insight from Amrabat's former coach, Adam Bate finds out more about the midfielder's past relationship with Erik ten Hag and why the Morocco international has the power and the passing ability to help solve the problems in Manchester United's midfield...

