Cole Palmer: Chelsea close to signing Manchester City winger in deal worth £40m

Chelsea are close to finalising an agreement with Manchester City for the permanent signing of forward Cole Palmer.

One source has told Sky Sports News Palmer is expected to have a medical on Thursday.

The deal is worth in the region of £40m.

Should the deal go through it would take the spending at Chelsea under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership to £1.02bn.

It will also take their spending this summer alone to £419m. In over five years and 11 transfer windows under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs only spent £412m.

Palmer played in the Premier League opener against Burnley and was on the bench for the last two games.

The 21-year-old, who scored in the Community Shield against Arsenal and UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, is pushing for more first-team opportunities.

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

Stay or go? A crucial few weeks lie ahead for Manchester City winger Cole Palmer, weeks that could define how far his blossoming career will go.

The 21-year-old has certainly showcased his talents in City blue this season, scoring both of his side's goals in their Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup games this month.

Both goals demonstrated his wide range of talents: at Wembley he curled a stunning effort past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while his header against Sevilla in midweek showed another side to his game.

Add in his role in helping England's U21 side to a European Championship triumph earlier this summer and it's clear Palmer has the winning touch about him.

But with both the player and manager Pep Guardiola casting doubts about the winger's future, will that winning aura be with City, or another team?

