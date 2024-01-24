Matt O'Riley transfer news: Atletico Madrid bid for Celtic midfielder

Celtic have received a bid from Atletico Madrid for Matt O'Riley.

Sky Sports News understands the offer is an initial loan plus an obligation to buy.

Celtic have been braced for bids for the highly rated midfielder this month amid interest from the likes of Girona and Inter Milan.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he was not aware of interest in midfielder O'Riley as he outlined his January transfer plans

The Scottish Premiership club tied him up on a new bumper four-year contract last year and therefore believe they are in a strong position.

Manager Brendan Rodgers sees O'Riley as a key member of his squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player O'Riley said he is proud to play for Celtic after scoring on his 100th appearance for the club against St Mirren

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.