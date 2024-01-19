Matt O'Riley: Girona target Celtic midfielder with another La Liga and Premier League club circling

Girona are interested in signing Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley this month.

The City Group club - and current La Liga leaders - have been monitoring the midfielder's progress this campaign.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers sees him as a key player, and the club believe they are in a strong position given he has four years left on his contract.

Another big team from Spain is also understood to be monitoring O'Riley's situation and could make a bid before the deadline, as well as one Premier League club.

Sky Sports News reported in December that Inter Milan were keen, but it is understood they would need to sell a player to pursue a move for O'Riley in January.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player O'Riley scored Celtic's second goal in their win at St Mirren on January 2

Stefano Sensi could join Leicester - but that would be without a transfer fee if it goes through - meaning Inter will maintain their interest in O'Riley until the summer window, if he remains at Celtic.

An increasing number of clubs from across Europe have been sending scouts to watch O'Riley this season.

Image: An increasing number of clubs from across Europe have been scouting O'Riley's progress

He has scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions, and impressed in the Champions League group stage despite Celtic's exit.

O'Riley also recently broke into the Denmark national team.

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.