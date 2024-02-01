Lucas Bergvall: Swedish teenager chooses to join Tottenham over Barcelona ahead of summer move

Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall has chosen to join Tottenham over Barcelona ahead of a summer move to the Premier League club.

The 17-year-old Djurgarden midfielder is scheduled to undergo a medical on Friday.

Spurs do not have to complete his signing before the 11pm deadline on Thursday as he will join them in the summer.

Bergvall turns 18 on Friday, which is when he can agree a senior deal with Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou's side have faced stiff competition from Barcelona for the teenager and want to complete an agreement as soon as possible.

Bergvall has made 29 appearances for Djurgarden and made his debut for Sweden in January.

