Ibrahim Osman: Brighton agree £16m deal to sign FC Nordsjaelland winger

Brighton will sign Ibrahim Osman from FC Nordsjaelland for £16m this summer; the 19-year-old has agreed a contact with the Premier League club that runs until June 2029; West Ham had tried to buy the player in January

Saturday 10 February 2024 09:15, UK

Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman
Image: Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman is set to join Brighton

Brighton have announced they've agreed a deal for the summer to sign winger Ibrahim Osman from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for a fee of around £16m.

The Ghanaian will join the south coast club when the transfer window opens later this year.

Osman has agreed a contact with the Premier League club that runs until June 2029.

The 19-year-old, who can play on the left wing, right wing and also through the middle, joined FC Nordsjaelland from Ghana's Right to Dream academy - the same pathway taken by Brighton's Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra.

Sky Sports News reported that West Ham tried to sign Osman in January, but a deal never materialised due to the asking price.

And Brighton - who had been tracking the player for a while - have now completed a deal for the teenager.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim," Brighton technical director David Weir told the club's website.

"He's a young and exciting prospect, but for now it's important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season.

"Once the current season is over and he's had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England."

