Man City set to target West Ham's Lucas Paqueta if Bernardo Silva departs this summer - Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Man City could move for West Ham winger Lucas Paqueta should Bernardo Silva leave this summer.

Chelsea's £5k hospitality ticket vs. Man Utd could set Premier League record.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are set to field bids for Kevin De Bruyne as the top Saudi Pro League clubs step up interest in landing the world's best creator.

Tickets to watch Lionel Messi and Argentina compete in this summer's Copa America were being sold for more than $21,000 just a day after presale started.

Former Everton midfielder Li Tie has been pictured confessing to corruption and match-fixing on Chinese TV. That admission led to him being sentenced to life in prison in his native China, as per Mark Dreyer, an author and reporter based in the country.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal striker Mika Biereth has impressed Sturm Graz so much the Austrian club want to make his loan move permanent this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

The Queens Park Rangers player Ilias Chair has been sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty in Belgium of assaulting a man and breaking his skull with a rock.

THE TIMES

Mauricio Pochettino has urged the officials for the Carabao Cup final not to be swayed by the hype around Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool farewell.

THE ATHLETIC

Omari Forson is in line to make his first start for Manchester United against Fulham on Saturday as a replacement for the injured Rasmus Hojlund.

THE SUN

Ben Chillwell believes lifting the Carabao Cup could be bigger for Chelsea than their 2021 Champions League win.

DAILY MIRROR

Getafe president Angel Torres has insisted Mason Greenwood wants to remain at the LaLiga outfit beyond the end of his season-long loan deal.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of teenage Juventus star Kenan Yildiz with the two clubs reportedly at odds over his valuation.

DAILY RECORD

Nick Montgomery is open to bringing Owen Bevan back to Hibs next season.

