Liverpool make contact with Rabiot - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool have made contact with former Manchester United transfer target Adrien Rabiot.

Chelsea want to bring in two attacking signings - on top of Omari Kellyman - after withdrawing their interest in Michael Olise and have made an opening bid for Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino.

Manchester City and Manchester United were beaten to Michael Olise by Bayern Munich despite making extraordinary late offers to take Crystal Palace's £60m prized asset in 12 months' time.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Everton are braced for another offer from Manchester United for star defender Jarrad Branthwaite after previously rejecting a cut-price deal.

Aston Villa and Southampton are leading a number of clubs who are showing interest in Swindon Town's teenage centre back Harley Hunt.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a target for a major European club.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Thierry Henry has been backed as a shock contender for the Wales job.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Aston Villa have asked about the availability of Brais Mendez as Unai Emery weighs up a summer move for the Real Sociedad star.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick has issued a warning to the organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, suggesting that if the event fails to sort out its logistical challenges, there 'won't be a third time' for the race.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have not yet abandoned their interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran but are checking on other striker targets including Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier.

Newcastle United have made a cash-plus-player offer for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, as Eddie Howe ramps up his summer recruitment drive.

Brighton hold an interest in signing Turkey International Baris Alter Yilmaz from Galatsaray but could face competition for him after starring for his country at the European Championship.

Paris Saint-Germain are withholding two months wages - €12.5m (£10.6m) - from Kylian Mbappe's final payment from the club.

England fans attending the country's final European Championship Group C game are facing the prospect of "dangerously overcrowded" trains and trams amid fears of a repeat of the travel chaos that engulfed their opening match.

A landmark inquest has heard that modern-day footballers may be more at risk of devastating brain disease than past generations, prompting a coroner to consider issuing a "Prevent of Future Deaths" report to football authorities.

Former Australia and Argentina honcho Michael Cheka is among the candidates to replace Dan McKellar following his dismissal as Leicester Tigers head coach after a single season in charge.

THE I

Manchester United are closing in on Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee after their main rivals for his signature AC Milan began looking for alternatives with Roma's Tammy Abraham one option offered to them.

THE ATHLETIC

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro has informed Real Madrid he wishes to join the club.

Chelsea hold talks with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David about a potential transfer this summer.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Novak Djokovic will travel to Wimbledon in the slim chance he will recover from injury in time to take part in the Championships, which begin next Monday.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers have been told that Murrayfield is the only solution to their nightmare Ibrox lockout at the start of the campaign.

Rangers have reportedly "agreed" a deal to bring Hamza Igamane to the club this summer.

SUNDAY SUN

Rangers are at risk of losing one of their top youngsters with Leeds eyeing Archie Stevens.

