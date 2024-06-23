AC Milan show interest in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as talks continue with Newcastle for striker - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

AC Milan have shown an interest in Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as talks continue for the striker with Newcastle.

David Beckham is keen to sign Raphael Varane at Inter Miami this summer after the defender's Manchester United exit.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin controls the ball against Sheffield United

THE TIMES

The England squad have turned to the Professional Footballers' Association for assistance with their commercial rights after splitting with the agent who also acted for the manager Gareth Southgate.

RB Leipzig are one of a number of teams interested in signing Liverpool and England Under-21 midfielder Tyler Morton.

Emerson Royal has confirmed that AC Milan have expressed an interest in signing him from Tottenham Hotspur.

THE SUN

Sam Allardyce has hinted he would love to return to management for the Wales job.

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard has just changed agent to join Trent Alexander-Arnold's brother Tyler and his PLG company and may soon also swap clubs.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Joshua Kimmich celebrates after heading Bayern Munich in front against Arsenal

Joshua Kimmich remains in contention for a Premier League move this summer, but Manchester United won't be in the mix unless the German has changed his stance.

Wilfred Ndidi is leaving Leicester City this summer but might yet remain in English football with Everton among the clubs interested in signing him.

DAILY STAR

Bayern Munich are interested in Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva who has a £50m buy-out clause in his contract at the Etihad Stadium, which still has two years to run.

DAILY EXPRESS

Andy Murray is not yet ready to pull out of a final Wimbledon appearance after undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Phil Foden has revealed he takes himself away from the scrutiny of England's performances his own role at the Euros by going fishing at the team's Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land basecamp.

THE GUARDIAN

Anthony Joshua has said he is considering opening a care home for retired boxers with health problems.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are considering a move for Hearts power-broker Andrew McKinlay as they search for a new chief executive after their own James Bisgrove stepped down last month.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will use his Scottish football connections to bolster his backroom team at Besiktas.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.