Lucy Bronze: England international defender to leave Barcelona after two years in Spain

Chelsea are interested in signing England defender Lucy Bronze, Sky Sports News understands.

Bronze will leave Barcelona when her contract expires on Sunday after spending two years with the Catalan club, winning seven trophies during her time in Spain.

However, Chelsea will face stiff competition for Bronze's signature as the 32-year-old has already had offers from several major clubs.

Bronze is known as one of the women's game's best defenders and has won 123 caps for England, which puts her sixth on the all-time appearance makers list for the Lionesses.

Image: Bronze has made 123 caps for England and is plotting her next career move

The England international defender is departing Spain after playing 70 games across two seasons for Barcelona. The 32-year-old won two European titles, two league titles and three domestic cups in her time at Barcelona.

Before joining Barcelona, Bronze had two spells at Manchester City either side of a three-year stint at French club Lyon. She also had spells at Sunderland, Everton and Liverpool.

When does the 2024/25 WSL season start?

The 2024/25 Women's Super League season will start on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The key dates for the top two divisions of women's football next term have been confirmed, with the Barclays Women's Championship starting a fortnight earlier on the weekend of September 7 and 8.

The winter break will take place between December 16 and January 18, with the WSL season ending on the weekend of May 10 and May 11, 2025.

The start of the new WSL season comes 42 days after the women's gold medal final of the Olympic Games campaign.

Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris tournament after England's unsuccessful Nations League campaign, although the United States, Brazil and France are among the teams to have qualified.

Meanwhile, the 2024/25 Women's League Cup dates have also been confirmed, with the group stage running from early October until mid-December. The final will be played on the weekend of March 15 and 16, 2025.

