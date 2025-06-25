 Skip to content
Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr forward close to agreeing new contract to stay at Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend stay at Al Nassr with forward close to agreeing new contract with Saudi Pro League club; the 40-year-old feels at home in Saudi Arabia having moved to Al Nassr in January 2023; the Portugal captain wants to score 1,000 goals before he contemplates retirement

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Wednesday 25 June 2025 18:54, UK

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League at King Abduallah bin Abdualaziz Sport City on January 30, 2025 in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his stay at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a new contract to stay at Al Nassr.

The 40-year-old feels at home in Saudi Arabia and wants to extend his stay.

The Portugal captain joined Al Nassr in January 2023 and is out of contract at the end of this month.

The ex-Manchester United forward believes his recent performances and goals for Portugal when they won the Nations League prove that another season - at least at Al Nassr - will keep him in good condition for the World Cup next summer, when he will be 41.

He believes the standard of football in the Saudi Pro League is improving all the time.

Ronaldo turned down offers to play at the Club World Cup and hinted on social media last month that he could be leaving Al Nassr.

The ex-Real Madrid forward wants to score 1,000 goals before he contemplates retirement. He is currently on 938 goals.

