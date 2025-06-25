Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr forward close to agreeing new contract to stay at Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a new contract to stay at Al Nassr.

The 40-year-old feels at home in Saudi Arabia and wants to extend his stay.

The Portugal captain joined Al Nassr in January 2023 and is out of contract at the end of this month.

The ex-Manchester United forward believes his recent performances and goals for Portugal when they won the Nations League prove that another season - at least at Al Nassr - will keep him in good condition for the World Cup next summer, when he will be 41.

He believes the standard of football in the Saudi Pro League is improving all the time.

Ronaldo turned down offers to play at the Club World Cup and hinted on social media last month that he could be leaving Al Nassr.

The ex-Real Madrid forward wants to score 1,000 goals before he contemplates retirement. He is currently on 938 goals.

