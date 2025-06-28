Paul Pogba: Former Man Utd midfielder signs for Monaco following drug ban

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has signed for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a two-year deal.

The 2018 World Cup winner's move to France marks Pogba's return to football after seven months without a club. The midfielder was a free agent after agreeing to the mutual termination of his Juventus contract in November last year.

In a statement on their website, the Ligue 1 club announced: "AS Monaco are delighted to announce the arrival of Paul Pogba. The French World Champion has signed a 2-season deal, and is now tied to the Principality until 30 June 2027."

Juventus decided to part ways with Pogba after an initial four-year ban in February 2024 for a doping offence was reduced to 18 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Pogba's Premier League best bits for Manchester United

The 32-year-old was free to return to football in March as the 18-month period began at the point of his provisional ban, which was issued in September 2023. However, Pogba has not made a professional appearance since, with his last coming as a substitute in a 2-0 victory for Juventus over Empoli.

The midfielder left Old Trafford in 2022 on a free transfer to return to Juventus and went on to make 12 appearances during his second spell in Turin.

Pogba will link up with former Tottenham and Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier, who also joined the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer this summer.

More to follow...