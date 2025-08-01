Alexander Isak transfer news: Newcastle reject Liverpool bid of over £100m with striker keen to explore options
Newcastle have turned down Liverpool's opening bid for Alexander Isak; Premier League champions made informal approach for the Magpies star last month and have now seen an official offer rebuffed; Eddie Howe's side are now braced for a second bid
Friday 1 August 2025 15:02, UK
Newcastle are braced for a second offer from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak after seeing their first bid rejected.
Sky Sports News understands Liverpool's opening offer was £110m plus add-ons. However, the total offer did not reach £120m.
Newcastle do not want to sell, and value Isak at £150m.
The Sweden international is training alone at his former club Real Sociedad's training facilities amid uncertainty over his Newcastle future.
It is understood Newcastle are aware of Isak's whereabouts as he recovers from the "minor thigh injury" that the club say has kept him from travelling to Singapore for their pre-season tour, with the player expected back in the north east next week.
The 25-year-old has informed Newcastle that he wants to explore his options in this transfer window after Liverpool previously made an informal approach for him.
Analysis: The three reasons why Newcastle rejected Liverpool's Isak bid
Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:
"The figure does not meet Newcastle's valuation, they don't want to sell the player and they are yet to bring in a replacement.
"This is not the last we are going to hear of this story. Newcastle are looking to bring in a top-level replacement. They need to have assurances that they will get a player in. They don't want to leave themselves in a position where they have no strikers. All they would be left with is young Will Osula.
"Next week will be so interesting. Newcastle and Isak return on Monday and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool return with a second offer. Personal terms would not be a problem. It could be done next week. I don't see it dragging on until the end of the transfer window.
"It's a huge transfer and would be a Premier League record. I think if it is to happen, it will happen within the next week or 10 days. The longer it goes on, the less likely it is to be done."
Analysis: Why Isak is in demand
Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:
Alexander Isak scored 23 goals in the Premier League last season - second only to Mohamed Salah.
The Sweden international also outperformed his expected goals (20.42), underlining his elite-level finishing and composure in front of goal.
The 25-year-old consistently finds space around the penalty spot, where he converts a high proportion of his shots. But he's far more than a poacher: six of his 36 efforts from outside the box found the net - demonstrating his range and technique.
The chart below benchmarks Isak's per-90 stats against other strikers in Europe's top five leagues. He excels across a wide spectrum - from goalscoring and dribbling, to opposition-box entries and link-up play.
Liverpool step up Isak chase after beating Newcastle to Ekitike
Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike in July but have moved to add another highly-rated forward to their attack. Head coach Arne Slot said this week the Reds would never hesitate to sign a player if the chance presented itself.
"I always say, another thing about Liverpool is that if we see a chance in the market, we never hesitate to bring someone in," he told reporters.
"In the end it's about quality and we have already made some very good signings. In terms of quality, we are already in the right place."
Ekitike had been a target for Newcastle before it became clear he was intent on moving to Liverpool.
Newcastle have missed out on a number of targets this summer, despite qualifying for the Champions League and have endured a troubled pre-season, losing three games in a row.
