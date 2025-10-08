Steven Gerrard: Ex-Rangers boss set for talks this week over managerial return at Ibrox as search for new boss heats up

Rangers are set to hold talks with Steven Gerrard this week about a potential return to Ibrox.

The club's American owners are believed to be leading the search for Russell Martin's successor and Gerrard is one they are particularly keen on.

Sky Sports News revealed yesterday that Gerrard is open to discussions and those have now been scheduled to take place before the weekend.

It will not be a straightforward conversation, however, despite the Liverpool and England great being out of work. They were unable to agree a deal in the summer before Martin was appointed boss.

Gerrard, who won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2021, is also not the only candidate under consideration and the club are undergoing a process of identifying several potential options.

Gerrard remains settled with his family in Bahrain, despite no longer being in charge at Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

He would also need reassurances that the Rangers project is the right one for him at this stage of his career, especially given their current predicament in the table.

On Tuesday, Sky Sports News reported the club were still drawing up a shortlist and that ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche was one high-profile name not interested in the role.

Gerrard reveals ‘unfinished business’ in his managerial career

On Tuesday afternoon, Gerrard claimed he had “unfinished business” in management and said he felt Rangers had been the "perfect match" when he moved to Glasgow in May 2018.

The 45-year-old remains a hero to many Rangers supporters after winning the Scottish Premiership title in 2021, thus stopping Celtic from making it 10-in-a-row.

Image: Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title

Gerrard then left for Aston Villa in November 2021 and had a subsequent spell with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where he left in January and has been without a managerial job since.

Speaking on the ‘Rio Meets’ podcast, which appeared to be recorded before Martin’s dismissal, Gerrard said: “I’m enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do.

“Going to Grand Prix, doing exhibition games with ex-team-mates and superstars, that type of stuff has been great.

“But there’s a part of me that still feels that there’s a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges.

“But I want a certain type of challenge. If in an ideal world they come available, I’ll jump at them.

“If they don’t, I won’t go back in. I want to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better.

“I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it.

“But I’ve also got time now where I’m not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach. They are the people I need to find.

“Because if I get the right match with those people around me, I know, and I’ve proved, I can be successful as a manager.

“And that’s what I’m working on in the background now.”

'A significant step'

Sky Sports News reporter Gordon Duncan at Ibrox:

"It's a significant step in the search for Rangers' new manager.

"Of course, nothing is ever straightforward in football. It doesn't mean this is an automatic done deal.

"While Gerrard is out of work he remains settled in the Middle East with his family.

"He would have to be assured that this is the right project too with Rangers way off the pace in the Scottish Premiership and struggling in Europe. There is also a lot of negativity around the club with the way the season has started.

"However, all the things Gerrard is saying at the moment, they are exciting the Rangers fans.

"He's not potentially the perfect appointment but he did deliver the 55th title at Ibrox and he also delivered the title that stopped Celtic winning 10 in a row. It wasn't a perfect reign and there were bumps in the road, but there was progress."