Man Utd transfer news: Conor Gallagher lined up as Kobbie Mainoo replacement in January - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United are reportedly considering a loan swoop for Conor Gallagher in January, potentially paving the way for Kobbie Mainoo to exit Old Trafford after falling out of favour - Daily Express

Manchester United are set to turn to their academy during the African Cup of Nations and to provide cover for any potential significant injury to Benjamin Sesko - The Sun

Wayne Rooney has backtracked after criticising Virgil van Dijk's attitude and being blasted for 'lazy' punditry by the Liverpool captain - Daily Mail

The Premier League could find itself at war with its own players if it presses ahead with plans to introduce a controversial new salary cap - The Times

Former Chelsea star Oscar is set to retire from football after his wife and family implored him to walk away from the game over his heart abnormalities - Daily Mail

Ederson says that Pep Guardiola has asked him to return to Manchester City for a proper goodbye after moving to Fenerbahce - The Sun

Manchester United are launching a social media crackdown to stop staff posting "self-promotional" material from behind the scenes that the club believe should remain private - The Telegraph

Andy Burnham has doubled down on his promise that "not a penny of public money" will go towards building Manchester United's new stadium, New Trafford - Daily Star

England

The England squad have been issued with training shoes claiming to be "neuroscience-based footwear" that will help them "feel calm, focussed and present" - and even improve their brain power - The Telegraph

European football

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has played down speculation that Lionel Messi could return to the club on loan, describing it as "not realistic" - The Athletic

Barcelona have made Harry Kane their first-choice target to replace Robert Lewandowski - The Guardian

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has rejected the chance to return for a second spell as Ajax manager - Daily Mirror

Real Madrid are closing in on a deal with Lyon over a move for Endrick, who is poised to head to the French side on loan after failing to make the grade so far at the Bernabeu - Daily Mirror

Scottish Premiership

Referee chief Willie Collum has given his personal approval to the decision not to send Celtic's Auston Trusty off in the Old Firm's Premier Sports Cup semi-final - Daily Record

Celtic chiefs have reportedly held talks with several managerial candidates in London this week as they continue their search for Brendan Rodgers' successor - Scottish Sun

Daizen Maeda is poised for a January exit as Celtic brace themselves for a bidding war - Daily Record

Kasper Schmeichel has revealed that he won't sit down with Celtic bosses until later in the season over a possible contract extension at Parkhead - Daily Record