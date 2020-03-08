Papers: Liverpool target Timo Werner interesting Barcelona and Inter Milan

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool will face stiff competition for Timo Werner this summer as Barcelona and Inter Milan have entered the race to sign the forward.

Paulo Dybala told his agent to cancel his move to Manchester United - even when the player's representative was sat in Ed Woodward's office.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are confident they can keep hold of Tahith Chong this summer and commit the 20-year-old forward to a long-term contract.

THE SUN

Juventus are gearing up to prise Willian away from Chelsea with the winger entering the final months of his contract at the club.

England's friendlies against Italy and Denmark are set to be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher is wanted by Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan.

Tottenham want to raid PSV Eindhoven again for 16-year-old left-back Nawaaz Landfeld.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth - who's starring on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs fear being ordered to play behind closed doors by the end of this month and two teams told The Daily Telegraph that the season could still have to stop because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SCOTTISH SUN

Germany's health minister has called for Rangers' Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen to be postponed.

Rangers could land a huge windfall through the deal they negotiated with Chelsea over starlet Billy Gilmour.

THE GUARDIAN

Joe Marler will discover on Monday if he faces punishment for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones's genitals during England's Six Nations victory over Wales.