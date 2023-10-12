Jack Wilshere holds talks with Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids over becoming head coach - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Jack Wilshere has held talks with Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids over becoming their new head coach.

THE SUN

Newcastle are reportedly plotting a January swoop for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are all in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund's English star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to reports.

West Ham star Tomas Soucek is being lined up by Italian giants Inter Milan ahead of a possible free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports in Italy.

Joao Felix's shockingly low wages have been revealed as Barcelona plan to give him a massive pay rise.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in the race to acquire Manchester United ahead of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Jesse Lingard has played in a friendly for Al-Ettifaq - needing just four minutes to score as he eyes a contract with the Saudi club.

THE GUARDIAN

Leading Jewish groups have hit out at English football's response to the Hamas attacks in Israel and criticised the Football Association's refusal to light up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association is in favour of video assistant referee conversations broadcast live to give fans clarity over decisions, but have received opposition from referees.

The Football Association has been accused of sending a message that 'Jews do not count' and letting down England's Jewish community by refusing to light up the Wembley arch in recognition of the Hamas terror attack.

Reading are set to complete a £50m sale to William Storey, the British businessman and former Formula One team backer.

DAILY STAR

The UK government could be forced to step in and provide funding to complete the construction of Casement Park in Belfast ahead of Euro 2028.

DAILY MAIL

Andre Onana is reportedly so committed to be a success at Manchester United that he is reluctant to join up with Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, after telling Erik ten Hag he did not want to end his international retirement.

Manchester United remain undecided over Anthony Martial's future at the club, with the Frenchman's contract set to expire next summer.

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to hire a new coach - just months after bringing in Rudi Garcia - seeking a manager who can bring more technical prowess to the struggling Serie A team.

Logan Paul's bout with Dillon Danis could be under threat after the pair came to blows on Thursday afternoon.

DAILY RECORD

Yang Hyun-jun has told Celtic they haven't seen the best of him yet as he admits European action left him nervous.